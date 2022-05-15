More on: Hail

Small hail, pea or dime size, is likely in storms. You'll hear it banging around, but it won't cause much damage.
Large hail, the kind that can dent vehicles, break windows and seriously hurt you or crops, is not ruled out. That would only be in the strongest storms, which would likely be well away from the coast.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
