More on: Flash freeze

A flash freeze, or rapid icing of roads and surfaces after precipitation ends, is likely for a number of spots that aren't treated with salt or brine.

On one hand, winds will be strong when precipitation ends between noon and 2 p.m. Friday. So that will help dry things out.

On the other hand, temperatures will fall in a hurry. The largest two-hour December drop since records started in the 1940s at Atlantic City International is 19 degrees. We could top that.

Temperatures could fall below freezing within the hour of precipitation ending.

That's why I believe we'll have at least some issues. Icy roads will cause problems as the Friday evening commute gets underway.