 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Press of Atlantic City is partnering with AllSeason Solar who are sponsoring 1000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

More on: Flash freeze

  • 0

A flash freeze, or rapid icing of roads and surfaces after precipitation ends, is likely for a number of spots that aren't treated with salt or brine.

On one hand, winds will be strong when precipitation ends between noon and 2 p.m. Friday. So that will help dry things out.

On the other hand, temperatures will fall in a hurry. The largest two-hour December drop since records started in the 1940s at Atlantic City International is 19 degrees. We could top that. 

Temperatures could fall below freezing within the hour of precipitation ending.

That's why I believe we'll have at least some issues. Icy roads will cause problems as the Friday evening commute gets underway. 

After the rain and snow end on Friday afternoon, a flash freeze threatens to ice up roads, sidewalks and surface as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what weather is needed for this to occur and how it should play out on Friday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News