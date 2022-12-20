More on: Flash freeze potential

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A rapid freeze up of wet roads and surfaces will be likely, but it won't be widespread. Have the deicers ready to be safe. 

Temperatures will be in the 50s Friday morning. Rain should end between 1 and 4 p.m., perhaps as a burst of non-accumulating snow. Temperatures will be in the 40s at this time but falling fast. Between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, we're below 32 degrees. 

Winds will still be strong into the p.m. hours. It should dry the ground out fairly quickly. On the other hand, temperatures drop below freezing less than three hours after the rain ends. That's quick.

Troubling matters more will be that salt or brine, which will melt ice, can't be dropped until the precipitation ends. So, it could be a race against time for Public Works to have the deicers on the streets by the time we fall below freezing. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

