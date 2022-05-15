More on: Damaging winds

Wind gusts to 70 mph will threaten. Typically, you start to become concerned about wind damage with gusts over 45 mph. During the May 14 storm, wind gusts were in the 60s in a few places, such at Atlantic City, Atlantic City International Airport and Tuckerton. Then, there were not many power outages, so we'll hope the same for here.

To take a trip back to my days as a meteorologist student at Rutgers University (congrats to all the recent grads Sunday), there's a reason for the wind gusts to be the high threat.

Where there's a fairly large difference between the air temperature and dew point at the surface, air that is cooled as it evaporates from the surface (which forms clouds) is negatively buoyant. In other words it's denser than the fluid it's replacing. Therefore, that air will accelerate toward the surface, causing high winds.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

