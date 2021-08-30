More on: Coastal flooding

Only the Wednesday evening high tide looks to bring any coastal flooding and this would be minor flood stage at most severe.

While stiff onshore winds will be expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, we are outside of the full or new moon, which brings astronomically higher tides.

That being said, the combination of heavy, freshwater rain and tidal, saltwater, flooding will compound flooding issues at the shore. Move your cars if you need to and don't drive through the flooded water. You will corrode your car, plus that water can go onto neighbor's properties.

Minor flood stage is typically had about 24 times a year, which has increased from an average of four back in the 1950s and 1960s, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. However, coastal flooding has been infrequent in 2021, due to a lack of coastal storms during the winter and spring.

Here is a live updating list of tide forecasts for select points in the region.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

