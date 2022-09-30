More on: Coastal flooding

We are looking for mainly minor flood stage during the Saturday p.m., Sunday p.m., Monday p.m., Tuesday p.m. and the Wednesday p.m. high tide.

Additional flooding will be seen locally during the Sunday a.m. and Monday a.m. high tides.

There will be moderate flood stage in Atlantic and Cape May counties for the Monday p.m. high tide.

Minor flood stage is that nuisance flooding we see dozens of times a year. Salt water gets on the streets, it's tough to walk around in some areas. However, there is no property or life threatening flood waters.

Moderate flood stage is more serious. Blocks away from the bays will flood. Unraised homes and businesses in the most vulnerable spots can see water. Up to 10 inches of salt water can occur here.

While five days of tidal flooding is a pain, we're catching a break. Oct. 2 is the quarter moon. That brings astronomically lower tides.

If it was near the new or full moon, we'd be in moderate flood stage in the Sunday, Monday and possible Tuesday p.m. high tides.

Don't drive in the flooded waters. It's salt water and will corrode your car overtime. Furthermore, the wakes caused by driving through the water can get on to homeowners properties, causing damage.