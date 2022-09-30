 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Coastal flooding

  • 0
Coastal Flooding Stage

We are looking for mainly minor flood stage during the Saturday p.m., Sunday p.m., Monday p.m., Tuesday p.m. and the Wednesday p.m. high tide.

Additional flooding will be seen locally during the Sunday a.m. and Monday a.m. high tides.

There will be moderate flood stage in Atlantic and Cape May counties for the Monday p.m. high tide. 

Minor flood stage is that nuisance flooding we see dozens of times a year. Salt water gets on the streets, it's tough to walk around in some areas. However, there is no property or life threatening flood waters. 

Moderate flood stage is more serious. Blocks away from the bays will flood. Unraised homes and businesses in the most vulnerable spots can see water. Up to 10 inches of salt water can occur here.

While five days of tidal flooding is a pain, we're catching a break. Oct. 2 is the quarter moon. That brings astronomically lower tides.

People are also reading…

If it was near the new or full moon, we'd be in moderate flood stage in the Sunday, Monday and possible Tuesday p.m. high tides.

Don't drive in the flooded waters. It's salt water and will corrode your car overtime. Furthermore, the wakes caused by driving through the water can get on to homeowners properties, causing damage. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News