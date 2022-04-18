More on: Coastal flooding

The first widespread tidal flooding event since Jan. 29 will take place for one high tide cycle Monday evening.

High tides on the Atlantic Ocean water will be 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., occurring early Tuesday in the bays.

The combination of an onshore wind that is strong and will be drawn in from an area past Cape Cod is the reason for the tidal flooding to happen.

Fortunately, most of the flooding will be in minor, or nuisance flood stage. The lowest tides should be in the back bays, where the water will freely be able to drain out to the sea after high tide. However, the Atlantic, Ocean, Monmouth and Cumberland county shores will be in this stage.

Here's a look at what the flood in Atlantic City, Manahawkin and Seaside Park could look like.

Minor flooding is the type of flooding that typically happens about two dozen times a year. Water gets onto the first block or two of bayside roadways. Do not drive through the flooded water, which is salt water and will corrode. your car. However, no damage to homes or business are expected.

Moderate flood stage will be possible in Cape May County. Given the relatively short duration of onshore winds (15 or so hours), I'm skeptical. However, forecast models does have the tide gauge in Cape May well into moderate flood stage. In fact, it would be the highest flood since Oct. 27, 2018 if so.

Regardless, the flooding will be near Cape May, closest to the low-pressure system and where the strongest onshore winds may be. Damage to unraised property is possible here. The areas in red below indicate the tidal flooding possible in the Wildwoods.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

