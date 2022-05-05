More on: Coastal Flooding

I'll start by saying this, it could be worse. The fact that we're around the quarter moon, which brings astronomically lower than usual tides helps. Furthermore, winds will be from the northeast Sunday through Wednesday. That's favorable for coastal flooding, but not as much so as easterly or southeasterly winds.

With that out the way, the hour or two surrounding high tide will be flooded for the majority of crests between Sunday and Wednesday. This could extend into a third hour on each side when it's in moderate flood stage.

Right now, it looks like the highest tides will be during the early Sunday and Monday morning high tides. This will be in moderate flood stage, which can flood unraised homes and businesses with up to 12 inches of water on normally dry ground. Furthermore, it will bring salt water to places that do not typically see it.

Sunday and Monday afternoons will likely be in minor flood stage. This will bring up to six inches of salt water on normally dry ground.

Following that, the combination of the low pressure system moving away and weaker winds will likely yield minor flood stage during the nighttime high tides.

Please, do not drive through the flooded salt water, it will corrode your car. It's also a great example that rainfall does not mean coastal flooding. It will be dry for the second half of Sunday, into the week.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

