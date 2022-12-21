More on: Coastal flooding

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flooding will begin at 5 a.m. for the most susceptible areas of the Jersey Shore — think the edges of the Black Horse and White Horse pikes between Atlantic City and the mainland.

Flooding will become more widespread into the morning, peaking around the 7 to 9 a.m. high tide. Up to 6 inches of saltwater will be likely on some roads and sidewalks near the bayshores during this minor flood stage.

For Ocean County north of Long Beach Island, it looks like we'll hit moderate flood stage — up to 9 inches of water. Unraised homes and businesses start to flood here. Numerous roads become closed near the water as well.

Seaside Heights in Moderate Flood Stage

Seaside Heights in moderate flood stage. The greens represent areas that are partially submerged with water, the blues indicate areas fully submerged with water. 

For most places, we'll recede by midday. Strong west winds will push water out quickly. However, the northern half of the Barnegat Bay, north of Long Beach Island to Stafford Township, will likely stay in flood stage until Friday night. This is typical, as the nearest exit point for bay water to go into the ocean is the Barnegat Inlet.

Move your cars if you need to. If you see flood water, don't drive through it. 

