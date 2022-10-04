More on: Coastal flooding

Given the northwest winds, flooding does only be scattered Wednesday afternoon with the high tide, which will crest around 4:30 p.m. on the ocean side. The bays will crest between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., generally.
The Delaware Bay should be flood free, as well as the ocean side (which is generally flood-free anyway).
This will be more of the usual flooding we seen about two dozen times a year and continue to see more of. Move your cars to higher ground if you need to. Don't drive through the salt flood water, either.
By Thursday, only a few southern edges of the bays will see flooding during the evening high tide.
