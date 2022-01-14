More on: Coastal flooding

There will definitely be two high tides that will reach flood stage.

The first will be the Saturday morning high tide, which will peak right around sunrise. This will be minor or nuisance, flooding, the kind of flooding that happens roughly two dozen times a year (six times more than the 1950s and 1960s, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists). Furthermore, some towns will stay below flood stage.

The more significant flooding may come with the Monday morning high tide. On one hand, you will have a strong east wind piling water into the back bays Sunday night. Even though low tide will be around 1 a.m. Monday, the amount of water coming in will actually stall the tide from bottoming out fully.

It's also the full moon, which brings astronomically higher tides.

However, by 5 a.m., winds should be offshore. High tide will then be 7 to 9 a.m. Therefore, we should be sparred from the worst.

Expect minor, borderline moderate flood stage. This would put 6 to 12 inches of water on the most susceptible bayside roads, block lanes and even close roads for the one to two hours surrounding high tide.

However, I will monitor this because if the winds don't flip until high tide starts, then we will be dealing with moderate flood stage everywhere. You can expect over a foot of water on some roads if that happens.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

