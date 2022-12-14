More on: Coastal flooding

The Friday early morning and Friday afternoon high tides are the ones where tidal flooding will be likely.

For the Friday morning high tide, up to three inches of salt water will be on susceptible bayside roadways between midnight and 4 a.m.

The Friday afternoon high tide's impact will depend on where you are. For Cape May County and the Delaware Bay, it'll be flood free.

For Atlantic County, minor stage tidal flooding will be around at any point between noon and 4 p.m. near the high tide.

It'll be Ocean County along the bays where tidal flooding will hold onto the longest. Winds wont flip from onshore to offshore until the afternoon high tide. That will allow for additional water to pour on into the Barnegat Bay and tidal creeks.

Here's up to six inches of salt water will be present on susceptible roads from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. This will be minor stage but on the border of moderate. Roads like Bayview Avenue on the northern tip of Long Beach Island and Seaside Park will flood.

A few corners of the bay may flood right into Friday night. By midday Saturday, it'll be over.

The quarter moon, which brings naturally lower tides, is helping our situation. If it was the full or new moon, we'd likely have moderate stage tidal flooding.