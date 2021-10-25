More on: Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding will begin during the Tuesday high tide, roughly between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Jersey Shore and back bays (later on the Delaware Bay). From there, it may be Halloween or even Nov. 1, before the tidal flooding ends.

Rounds of saltwater overwash onto roads and properties will be likely. This is true, despite the fact that tides are astronomically lower due to the quarter moon. In fact, the National Weather Service noted that we would need tidal departures of two or three feet to even reach minor flood stage (for reference, during the full moon, it's less than a foot). Therefore, we're also catch a break with coastal flooding and severe weather, at least relative to the situation.

As a result, minor, nuisance coastal flooding will be expected for the following high tides: Tuesday midday, Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (possible) Friday afternoon, Saturday afternoon.

Minor flood stage will bring water to the susceptible areas. Roads like the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely have a lane closed. Flooding will last up to two hours on either side of the high tide time. Minor flood stage happens about 24 times a year, on average.