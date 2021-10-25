More on: Coastal Flooding

Coastal flooding will begin during the Tuesday high tide, roughly between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Jersey Shore and back bays (later on the Delaware Bay). From there, it may be Halloween or even Nov. 1, before the tidal flooding ends.
Rounds of saltwater overwash onto roads and properties will be likely. This is true, despite the fact that tides are astronomically lower due to the quarter moon. In fact, the National Weather Service noted that we would need tidal departures of two or three feet to even reach minor flood stage (for reference, during the full moon, it's less than a foot). Therefore, we're also catch a break with coastal flooding and severe weather, at least relative to the situation.
As a result, minor, nuisance coastal flooding will be expected for the following high tides: Tuesday midday, Wednesday afternoon, Thursday afternoon, Friday morning (possible) Friday afternoon, Saturday afternoon.
Minor flood stage will bring water to the susceptible areas. Roads like the White Horse Pike and Black Horse Pike between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely have a lane closed. Flooding will last up to two hours on either side of the high tide time. Minor flood stage happens about 24 times a year, on average.
Moderate flood stage will be possible during the following high tides: Wednesday afternoon, Friday afternoon. Moderate flood stage only happens two or three times a year, on average. In moderate flood stage, blocks of roadway flooding inland of the bays will be expected. Roads will be impassable in spots. Flooding will last up to three hours on either side of the high tide. Water will get onto property and unraised buildings may see water creep in.
The forecast is also lower confidence than usual. That's because Tuesday will see west winds, pushing water away, going against the sheer force of the low pressure nearby.
If west winds hang on for most of Tuesday and then winds only turn north Tuesday night into Wednesday, no moderate stage coastal flooding will occur. Forecast models have this uncertainty in their outlooks. I lean this way.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci