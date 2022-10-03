More on: Coastal flooding

A coastal flood warning is in effect for Ocean, Atlantic and Cape May counties until after the Tuesday evening high tides.

Property threatening coastal flooding will continue to be present for the Tuesday afternoon high tide, mainly between 2 and 5 p.m.

While winds will be weaker than Monday and still from the north-northeast as opposed to the northeast, which is more favorable for flooding, flooding looks to be just as high as Monday afternoon. That's because winds will cut off much of the sea water in the bays to drain out into the ocean.

Flooding will be present for a five hour period between noon and 7 p.m., earlier along the ocean side and biggest bays, later in the smaller back bays.

Tides will be two to three feet above average. Places that don't typically flood, like New York Avenue in North Wildwood or Ventnor Avenue on the south end of Margate, will get water.

Please do not drive through the flood water. You do not know how high it is and it could corrode your car. The wake caused by driving through the flood water can get into people's homes or businesses.

Wednesday morning will see localized minor stage flooding between 3 and 6 a.m.

Wednesday afternoon will see up to three hours of tidal flooding between 2 and 7 p.m., latest in those thorofares and back bays. This will be minor stage flooding, with water in the typical areas that receive water.