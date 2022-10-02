More on: Coastal flooding

A coastal flood warning is in effect for property threatening coastal flooding through the end of the Monday afternoon high tide for Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean counties.

This is what I'm more concerned about Monday. There will be two high tides, both of which will flood.

The first is the Monday morning high tide, which already happened before dawn. That flooding was similar to what we had Sunday afternoon.

The second is in the Monday afternoon high tide. This will be the highest one of the whole storm. Moderate flood stage will be likely everywhere, except the Delaware Bay, which will be minor.

Expect about a foot more water Monday afternoon, than Sunday afternoon. The worse will be between 1 and 4 p.m. Places that don't usually have water will get it, think Winchester Avenue in Longport and most side streets west of Bay Avenue in Ocean City. Route 40 and Route 30 between Atlantic City and the mainland will likely be closed.

Damage to unraised homes and business will be a threat.

Don't drive through the flooded water. You don't know how high it is. Plus, it will corrode your car overtime. Furthermore, the wake from driving through it can get on neighbors property.

Early Tuesday morning will see minor flood stage everywhere, with water in the "usual" spots. We're then going for moderate flood stage again on Tuesday, a change upward in the forecast.

Wednesday will be minor flood stage in the afternoon. However, northwest winds will be pushing that water out quickly. Thursday should be OK.