More on: Coastal flooding

If your area flooded Saturday, we'll have another four days of that to come.

Flooding will generally take place during the p.m. high tides. However, a bit of flooding will happen in areas next to the smaller bays Sunday and Monday morning.

Minor flood stage is expected Sunday afternoon generally from noon to 4 p.m.

Moderate stage coastal flooding is likely from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. This will be the worst of the tidal flooding.

We'll go back to minor stage tidal flooding from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will see minor flood stage from 3 to 6 p.m.

Please, stay out of the flood waters. Not only can it corrode your car, but in the case of Monday, you may not know how high that flood water is. Furthermore, driving through flood water could damage nearby properties.

Moderate flood stage brings flooding to the places that don't "normally" flood. Winchester Avenue in Longport and Bay Avenue near the Ninth Street bridge in Ocean City are two examples of that. We have a link online that allows you to look at the coastal flooding on your block.

We're catching a break. The quarter moon is Monday, which brings astronomically lower tides. On Monday, storm surge is 2 to 3 feet as strong northeast winds blow in from as far away as Nova Scotia.

If it was a full or new moon, we'd be seeing major flood stage in spots, which would bring significant issues.