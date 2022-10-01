More on: Coastal flooding

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coastal flooding

Coastal FLooding.JPG

If your area flooded Saturday, we'll have another four days of that to come. 

Flooding will generally take place during the p.m. high tides. However, a bit of flooding will happen in areas next to the smaller bays Sunday and Monday morning. 

Minor flood stage is expected Sunday afternoon generally from noon to 4 p.m. 

Moderate stage coastal flooding is likely from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. This will be the worst of the tidal flooding.

We'll go back to minor stage tidal flooding from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday will see minor flood stage from 3 to 6 p.m.

Coastal FloodStage

Please, stay out of the flood waters. Not only can it corrode your car, but in the case of Monday, you may not know how high that flood water is. Furthermore, driving through flood water could damage nearby properties.

Moderate flood stage brings flooding to the places that don't "normally" flood. Winchester Avenue in Longport and Bay Avenue near the Ninth Street bridge in Ocean City are two examples of that. We have a link online that allows you to look at the coastal flooding on your block. 

Before a storm strikes, you can find out how severe the coastal flooding will be on your block, using Climate Central's Surging Seas Risk Finder (https://riskfinder.climatecentral.org/). Meteorologist Joe Martucci has the step by step process on how to find what will happen on your street.

We're catching a break. The quarter moon is Monday, which brings astronomically lower tides. On Monday, storm surge is 2 to 3 feet as strong northeast winds blow in from as far away as Nova Scotia. 

If it was a full or new moon, we'd be seeing major flood stage in spots, which would bring significant issues. 

Sea Isle City Storm Surge

The forecasted storm surge for Sea Isle City at the Ludlum Thorofare. Storm surge is forecasted to be three feet for Monday. However, the astronomically lower tides due to the quarter moon are preventing this from being major flood stage. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

