More on: Coastal flooding and beach erosion

Even with the southerly through Friday night, coastal flooding will not be likely.
That's because we're getting a little lucky with the timing. The strongest winds will be Friday evening and overnight. That's when the lower of the two high tides for the day will occur (8 to 10 p.m.). So, we have more wiggle room to work with in terms of an extra push of water from the winds.
The Saturday morning high tide will be the higher of the two ones for the date, generally occurring between 9 and 11 a.m. However, by then, winds will be blowing offshore from the west.
So, we catch a break there.
That being said, there will be minor beach erosion from this storm. Something we don't need given all the beach erosion that we just had from the early October nor'easter.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci