 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Coastal flooding and beach erosion

  • 0

Even with the southerly through Friday night, coastal flooding will not be likely. 

That's because we're getting a little lucky with the timing. The strongest winds will be Friday evening and overnight. That's when the lower of the two high tides for the day will occur (8 to 10 p.m.). So, we have more wiggle room to work with in terms of an extra push of water from the winds.

The Saturday morning high tide will be the higher of the two ones for the date, generally occurring between 9 and 11 a.m. However, by then, winds will be blowing offshore from the west.

So, we catch a break there.

That being said, there will be minor beach erosion from this storm. Something we don't need given all the beach erosion that we just had from the early October nor'easter. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News