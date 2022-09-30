More on: Beach impacts

It's already unsafe to go in the water without the supervision of lifeguards this time of the year. Factor in the high risk for rip currents and it could be fatal. Please stay out of the water, especially for those who may only get to enjoy the water a few times a year.
Similarly, small boats will be tough to navigate on the bays and ocean. Expect gale warnings for much of the weekend.
With persistent northeast winds hitting the shore, expect moderate beach erosion in a number of towns.
