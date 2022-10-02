 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

More on: Beach impacts

  • 0

It's already unsafe to go in the water without the supervision of lifeguards this time of the year. Factor in the high risk for rip currents and it could be fatal. Please stay out of the water, especially for those who may only get to enjoy the water a few times a year.

Similarly, small boats will be tough to navigate on the bays and ocean. Expect gale warnings for much of the weekend.

With persistent northeast winds hitting the shore, expect moderate beach erosion in a number of towns. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News