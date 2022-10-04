More on: Beach erosion

Robert Burnaford, Police Chief for Harvey Cedars, reported cliffs up to 10 feet high so far. It's early in the season, so this kind of beach erosion isn't welcome (though none is ever, really).
That being said, only a little more erosion is likely Wednesday, before calming down Thursday.
