More like Maine? South Jersey near the top when it comes to Northeast snow totals

Then came the Blizzard of 2022.

An intense area of low pressure, with air pressure as low as many category two hurricanes, when from off the Southeastern coast to a point just southeast of Cape May over the weekend.

The airport joined most of Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties in seeing a foot plus of snow. The eastern half of Cumberland County saw over a foot as well.

While ACY still sits far shy of the snowiest cities such as Erie, Pennsylvania (41.3 inches) and the leader of the major East Coast weather reporting stations, Caribou, Maine (63.7 inches), none of the near 70 locations are as anomalously high as South Jersey.

ACY is 377% over the seasonable 8.8 inches season-to-date average. Worcester and Youngtown are actually slightly below their averages for the year.

Meanwhile, Erie's 41.3 inch amount is nearly 33% below average, with Caribou sitting slightly above their extremely snowy average.

While not on the list, Lower Township's long standing climate site, with records going back to the 1890s, has 27.2 inches of snow for the season. That's 418% over the seasonable average year to date.