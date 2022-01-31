More like Maine? South Jersey near the top when it comes to Northeast snow totals

That's right, South Jersey has seen more snow than a lot of places known for getting it — places like Burlington, Vermont and Portland, Maine.
More than 33 inches of snow has fallen at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township as of Jan. 30.
Roughly four times the average of 8.8 inches of snow as this point of the year, it sits near the top for snowiest places on the East Coast.
The National Weather Service Eastern Region Headquarters, based in Bohemia, New York, released an infographics showing the scorecard for snow this season.
Going through a list of roughly 70 major climate reporting stations, at the airport sat in tenth place.
ACY's tenth place sits between Youngstown, Ohio in ninth place and Worcester, Massacheuttes in eleventh place.
Snowier cities such as Burlington, Vermont, Portland, Maine and Albany, New Jersey were further down the list.
On Jan. 3, 13 inches of snow fell at the airport, part of a nor'easter that brought 50 or greater mph gusts and moderate stage coastal flooding.
The snow didn't have a chance to fully melt before another 4.2 inches fell that Friday, Jan. 7.
Then came the Blizzard of 2022.
An intense area of low pressure, with air pressure as low as many category two hurricanes, when from off the Southeastern coast to a point just southeast of Cape May over the weekend.
The airport joined most of Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties in seeing a foot plus of snow. The eastern half of Cumberland County saw over a foot as well.
While ACY still sits far shy of the snowiest cities such as Erie, Pennsylvania (41.3 inches) and the leader of the major East Coast weather reporting stations, Caribou, Maine (63.7 inches), none of the near 70 locations are as anomalously high as South Jersey.
ACY is 377% over the seasonable 8.8 inches season-to-date average. Worcester and Youngtown are actually slightly below their averages for the year.
Meanwhile, Erie's 41.3 inch amount is nearly 33% below average, with Caribou sitting slightly above their extremely snowy average.
While not on the list, Lower Township's long standing climate site, with records going back to the 1890s, has 27.2 inches of snow for the season. That's 418% over the seasonable average year to date.
With January ending, ACY took home the top spot for snowiest January on record with that 33.2 inch amount, blowing by the previous record sit in 1987.
Rob Reale, Director of Meteorological Service as WeatherWorks, in Hackettstown, Warren County, said that the cold pattern, with potential for snow will continue until Valentine's Day.
That means the airport could be feeling the top ten love for the next couple of weeks.