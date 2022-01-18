More information will be known on Wednesday

Look for an update from me Wednesday morning about whether or not the storm is a hit or a miss for the region.
From there, we'll know more quickly. By Wednesday night, expect information on the tidal flooding and timing. By Thursday morning, a snow map will go out, if needed.
I'll then tweak the forecast Friday before the possible snowy nor'easter arrives.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.