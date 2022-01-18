 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More information will be known on Wednesday
0 Comments

More information will be known on Wednesday

  • 0
Storm Checklist

Look for an update from me Wednesday morning about whether or not the storm is a hit or a miss for the region. 

From there, we'll know more quickly. By Wednesday night, expect information on the tidal flooding and timing. By Thursday morning, a snow map will go out, if needed. 

I'll then tweak the forecast Friday before the possible snowy nor'easter arrives. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News