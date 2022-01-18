More information will be known on Wednesday

Look for an update from me Wednesday morning about whether or not the storm is a hit or a miss for the region.

From there, we'll know more quickly. By Wednesday night, expect information on the tidal flooding and timing. By Thursday morning, a snow map will go out, if needed.

I'll then tweak the forecast Friday before the possible snowy nor'easter arrives.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.