More Friday scores

Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit
Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7
Colonia 21, Rahway 20
Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7
Lakeland 35, High Point 0
Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7
Mahwah 20, Dumont 13
Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6
North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7
Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0
Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7
Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12
Roxbury 41, Livingston 14
Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10
People are also reading…
Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17
Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0
Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo