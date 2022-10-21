 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More Friday scores

Brearley def. Dunellen, forfeit

Camden 49, Camden Catholic 7

Colonia 21, Rahway 20

Hawthorne 40, New Milford 7

Lakeland 35, High Point 0

Long Branch 50, Central Regional 7

Mahwah 20, Dumont 13

Middletown South 17, Donovan Catholic 6

North Hunterdon 35, Voorhees 7

Piscataway 51, New Brunswick 0

Pitman 14, Pennsville Memorial 7

Ramapo 38, Ridgewood 12

Roxbury 41, Livingston 14

Rutherford 24, Wood-Ridge 10

Somerville 41, South Brunswick 28

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Edison 17

Westwood 28, Ridgefield Park 0

Woodbridge 35, Sayreville 21

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

