MORE AWARDS

But it’s not just up to the judges! All attendees at Wing Wars V will have a chance to vote for their favorite wings and dipping sauces, too. Upon entry, all attendees will receive a red token and a blue token. Drop the red in the bucket at your favorite wing place and the blue where you found your favorite dipping sauce. It’s that simple. Just before the end of the event, we’ll count them all up and announce the winners.
And you can once again count on the Fat Boy Munch Club — Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and A.C. Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin — to hand out their own list of awards for their Fat Boy favorites. Those categories include “Fattest Presentation” for how they decorate their booth and present their wings, “Fattest Imagination” for the most clever wings and dipping sauce presentation, the “I Can’t Feel My Face Award” for the hottest wings, and the “XXL Heavenly Combo Award” for best wing and dipping sauce combo.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba