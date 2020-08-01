All options within the forecast cone are possible. In fact, the center of the storm could be out of the cone, which indicates the two-thirds probability of where the center would be.
A track along the western edge of the forecast cone would bring a primarily torrential rain event, along with dangerous rip currents, but with no other significant impacts. This would mean landfall in Florida and the Carolinas, bringing a remnant storm and losing the tropical characteristics.
A track on the eastern side of the forecast cone would mean a tropical storm, possibly even a hurricane. Marine hazards would be high and coastal flooding would be likely. However, for many, it would bring low impacts.
Models have converged on a close-to-shore solution for South Jersey, possibility making it the 11th tropical system to make landfall in South Jersey since 1900 and the first time two storms have made landfall in the same year. A landfall near Brigantine or Long Beach Island is not ruled out since the islands jut out from the landmass.
The close-to-shore track would bring roughly 6 hours of tropical storm force winds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.