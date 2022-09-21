Moorestown (4-0) at Oakcrest (3-1)

6 p.m. Friday
Oakcrest bounced back from a loss to Mainland Regional with a 28-6 win over Bridgeton last Friday. Senior wide receiver Aldrich Doe has caught 14 passes for 201 yards and three TDs this season. Junior linebacker Tauheed Hill leads the Oakcrest defense with 34 tackles. Moorestown is one of South Jersey’s surprise teams. Junior quarterback John Zohlman has thrown for 673 yards and eight TDs.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
