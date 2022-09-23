Oakcrest 15, Moorestown 14 — FINAL

The score was tied 7-7 at the half. Trailing 14-7, Oakcrest (4-1) freshman Zicri Forest scored on a punt return and then the Falcons went for the two-point conversion and converted to take the one-point lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds left in the game. Moorestown fell to 4-1.
Moorestown;7 0 7 0—14
Oakcrest;7 0 0 8—15
FIRST QUARTER
M—Touchdown (kick)
O—Touchdown (kick)
THIRD QUARTER
M—Touchdown (kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
O—Forest punt return (2-point conversion)
Records—Moorestown 4-1, Oakcrest 4-1.
