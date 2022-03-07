 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monmouth’s last stand

  • 0

The support of Monmouth University is a big reason why the MAAC Tournament first came to Atlantic City.

But after this season the Hawks are leaving the MAAC for the Colonial Athletic Association.

How will the Monmouth men’s and women’s teams fair in their last MAAC tournament?

The Monmouth men (19-12) are seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded Niagara 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Monmouth has plenty of offensive firepower to make a run with George Papas (15.3 ppg), Walker Miller(14.6 ppg)and Shavar Reynolds (14.1 ppg).

The Monmouth women (14-15) are seeded sixth and will face No. 11 seed Canisius in the first round 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Monmouth has dropped seven of its last eight games.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News