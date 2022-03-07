Monmouth’s last stand

The support of Monmouth University is a big reason why the MAAC Tournament first came to Atlantic City.

But after this season the Hawks are leaving the MAAC for the Colonial Athletic Association.

How will the Monmouth men’s and women’s teams fair in their last MAAC tournament?

The Monmouth men (19-12) are seeded fourth and will play fifth-seeded Niagara 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals. Monmouth has plenty of offensive firepower to make a run with George Papas (15.3 ppg), Walker Miller(14.6 ppg)and Shavar Reynolds (14.1 ppg).

The Monmouth women (14-15) are seeded sixth and will face No. 11 seed Canisius in the first round 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Monmouth has dropped seven of its last eight games.

