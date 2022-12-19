Monmouth County woman hits $1.6 million progressive poker jackpot at Harrah’s Resort

ATLANTIC CITY — A Monmouth County woman became an instant millionaire on Saturday morning when she hit a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot on a progressive poker game at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.

The women, whose name was not released, placed a $5 bet on the game, according to casino officials.

The win marks the largest jackpot payout on a progressive poker game in Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City history.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this huge win with one of our longtime customers and commemorate the largest payout on one of our All-In Progressive Poker games in Caesars Entertainment’s Atlantic City history," said John Koster, Regional President for Caesars Entertainment in a statement.

Casino officials say the ecstatic winner tipped table games dealers at Harrah’s Resort $77,000.