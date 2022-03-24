 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monica Iordanov, Mainland Regional

Mainland's Monica Iordanov places first in 100 freestyle against Cherry West at South Jersey girls swim championship meet at Gloucester County Institute of Technology Wednesday Feb 16, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The junior and returning first-team Press All-Star was another leading scorer for the Mustangs. Finished second in the 100 freestyle at the CAL Championships and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay. Won the 200 and 100 freestyle events and had two relay wins as Mainland beat Cherry Hill West for the South Jersey Group B title.

