Money briefs: PepsiCo joins forces with Beyond Meat

The New Brunswick company didn’t give any updates on its coronavirus vaccine research, but executives on a conference call to discuss the quarterly results repeatedly told analysts that J&J expects to share results from its late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine — the first requiring only one dose — “by early next week.”

Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO: Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration began. Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.