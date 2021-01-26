Money briefs: PepsiCo joins forces with Beyond Meat

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat are creating a joint venture to develop snacks and drinks made from plant-based proteins. The companies didn’t reveal what kinds of products they will make Tuesday, saying they’re still in development. But the collaboration sent Beyond Meat’s shares to their largest single-day gain since they began trading in 2019, jumping by more than $62 each to $221. Pepsi’s shares remained flat.
The join venture gives Pepsi access to one of the leading plant-based meat companies at a time when consumers are increasingly cutting back on meat consumption and looking for healthier, more sustainable foods. Beyond Meat’s burgers, sausages and chicken, which are made from pea protein, are sold worldwide, including at Starbucks in China and Pizza Hut in the U.S. Beyond Meat, in turn, gets access to to Pepsi’s distribution system and broad product line. Pepsi, in addition to drinks, makes Fritos, Cheetos and Tostitos, as well as Matador beef jerky.
Johnson & Johnson sales rise: A big jump in prescription drug sales boosted fourth-quarter revenue at Johnson & Johnson, despite the coronavirus pandemic cutting into sales of products from contact lenses to surgical equipment and other medical devices used in procedures at hospitals swamped with COVID-19 patients. Profits dove 57% due to higher research spending, plus litigation and other one-time charges totaling $2.4 billion, but the results still cruised past Wall Street expectations. J&J shares added $5.18, or 3.1%, to hit $171.16 in early afternoon trading Tuesday.
The New Brunswick company didn’t give any updates on its coronavirus vaccine research, but executives on a conference call to discuss the quarterly results repeatedly told analysts that J&J expects to share results from its late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine — the first requiring only one dose — “by early next week.”
Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO: Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. The policy was implemented last September and is targeted at fighting disinformation.
Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration began. Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s have said they would stop carrying My Pillow’s products, Lindell previously said.
Home prices rise at fastest pace in more than six years: U.S. home prices jumped in November at the fastest pace in more than six years, fueled by demand for more living space as Americans stick closer to home during the pandemic. Home prices soared 9.1% in November compared with 12 months ago, according to Tuesday’s report on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index. That is the largest increase since May 2014.
Low borrowing costs are also contributing to rising home sales, which have sharply reduced the number of dwellings available. The limited inventory of homes is pushing up home prices. Sales of existing homes rose in December and home sales for all of 2020 rose to the highest level in 14 years.
Consumer confidence rebounds in January: U.S. consumer confidence rose in January as Americans became more optimistic about the future. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index increased to 89.3, a rebound from December when it dipped to 87.1.
The increase was fueled by the board’s rising expectations index, which measures perceptions about the future path of incomes, business and labor market conditions. The present situation index weakened further, however, reflecting concerns over the resurgence of COVID-19. “The slow rollout of the vaccines and the still raging pandemic continue to depress consumer confidence despite the prospect of further fiscal aid and a brighter and a brighter health situation,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics.
