Monday and Tuesday: Scenario 2

That secondary low pressure wins out over us in this scenario. High pressure stays back in the Wisconsin area. That would allow low pressure to move off the Virginia coast and essentially become a nor'easter.

Periods of heavy rain will be likely, particularly along and east of the Garden State Parkway. Road, stream and creek flooding would likely occur and that doesn't even include the coastal flooding. Traveling would be difficult at time. Inches of rain would be seen between Saturday and Tuesday.

Winds would be stronger out of the northeast. It'll likely be the same as Friday night into Saturday morning. Sustained winds 15 to 30 mph with coastal gusts to 45 mph.

In terms of tidal flooding, I'd figure Monday would see widespread moderate flood stage in this scenario for up to six hours, essentially taking up the whole afternoon and early evening. Tuesday's high tide would be moderate flood stage, too. Wednesday would see minor flood stage for a couple of hours.

Beach erosion would likely still be minor, but a few pockets of moderate erosion is likely.

Highs should be 65 to 70 degrees.