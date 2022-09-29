Monday and Tuesday: Scenario 1

High pressure wins in this scenario. That secondary low pressure will get pushes south by high pressure and go off the North Carolina coast.

In this case Monday and Tuesday will be about the same. Both days would be mostly dry. Breezy easterly winds will blow, say 15 to 25 mph sustained with gusts in the 30s. That will set up for more tidal flooding Monday through Wednesday.

Monday's tidal flooding will be in moderate flood stage in a few spots, mainly in Cape May and Atlantic counties, where up to 10 inches of salt water will be seen for up to five hours. Tuesday and Wednesday would go back to minor flood stage for up to three hours in the late afternoon to evening.

Minor beach erosion will be likely.

High temperatures will be in the 67 to 72 degree range.