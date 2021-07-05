Mom feels pressured to take adults-only-trips

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for almost a decade, and our beautiful daughter is 3. We’re not planning on more children for health and personal reasons. I feel constant pressure from other mom-friends and couples to go on vacation without my daughter. While my husband would be OK with this, I am not. We had plenty of time to travel before our daughter came along, and we plan to continue doing so with her.

My husband respects my feelings and understands where I’m coming from but, unfortunately, none of our friends do. It’s at the point where they make me feel like I am crazy for not wanting to leave my child for an extended period of time. They all say they need a “break” from their kids. I simply do not feel the same way. Must I force myself to leave my daughter and go on vacation without her? Or am I right to feel the way I do? — MOMMY WHO’S STAYING PUT

DEAR MOMMY: I don’t think those friends mean to come across as disrespectful. You may have had your child later than they did, and their children may be older, which might account for the fact they feel they need a break. I’m surprised, however, that anyone would expect you to take an “extended” one. Please try to hang onto your sense of humor about this. If you don’t care to join in the “fun,” you are not compelled to do it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.