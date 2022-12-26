 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Molly Quigley-Sanborn

Molly Quigley-Sanborn headshot

Quigley-Sanborn

Pinelands Regional

The senior setter only played in 18 of the Wildcats’ 28 matches but she still led them with 298 assists, an average of 17 per match. Her total was among the most in the Shore Conference. She added 47 service points, 45 digs and 21 kills.

