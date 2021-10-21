 Skip to main content
MOISSE "MO" DELGADO
Party: Independent

Age: 51

Atlantic City Mayoral candidate Moisse "Mo" Delgado. Atlantic City, NJ. October 7, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea, For The Press Of Atlantic City)

Issues facing Atlantic City: Aligning funds that are available with the necessities for the city and its residents, which includes lighting for city streets, services to help residents in need, beautification, better public images, senior services, and working to lower our property taxes.

Political message: It's important to go back to remembering that the power is in the people and not the position. We need leadership to put up the fight for our residents, but humble enough to stay active in the community. Atlantic City deserves better. It's our time.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

