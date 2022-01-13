 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK Classic
Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Rowan University

This showcase event will feature some of South Jersey’s top boys and girls teams.

What follows is the schedule for Press-area teams:

Saturday

10 a.m.

Atlantic City boys vs. Glassboro

1 p.m.

Atlantic City girls vs. Sanford Delaware

Sunday

1 p.m.

Bridgeton boys vs. Penns Grove

2:30 p.m.

Middle Township boys vs. Franklin Township

Monday

10:45 a.m.

Middle Township boys vs. Woodrow Wilson

12:15 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic boys vs. Toms River North

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Related to this story

