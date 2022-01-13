MLK Classic
Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Rowan University
This showcase event will feature some of South Jersey’s top boys and girls teams.
What follows is the schedule for Press-area teams:
Saturday
10 a.m.
Atlantic City boys vs. Glassboro
1 p.m.
Atlantic City girls vs. Sanford Delaware
Sunday
1 p.m.
Bridgeton boys vs. Penns Grove
2:30 p.m.
Middle Township boys vs. Franklin Township
Monday
10:45 a.m.
Middle Township boys vs. Woodrow Wilson
12:15 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic boys vs. Toms River North
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
