MLB postseason schedule
MLB postseason schedule

x-if necessary

WILD CARD

Tuesday, Oct. 5: New York (Cole 16-8) at Boston (Eovaldi 11-9) (ESPN), 8:08

Wednesday, Oct. 6: St. Louis (Wainwright 17-7) at Los Angeles (Scherzer 15-4) (TBS), 8:10

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Tampa Bay vs. Boston-New York winner

Thursday, Oct. 7 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Tampa Bay at Boston-New York winner (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13 Boston-New York winner at Tampa Bay (FS1)

Houston vs. Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 7 Chicago at Houston (McCullers 13-5) (FS1 or MLB)

Friday, Oct. 8 Chicago at Houston (FS1 or MLB)

Sunday, Oct. 10 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Monday, Oct. 11 Houston at Chicago (FS1 or MLB)

x-Wednesday, Oct. Chicago at Houston (FS1)

National League

San Francisco vs. Los Angeles-St. Louis winner

Friday, Oct. 8 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 San Francisco at Los Angeles-St. Louis winner (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Los Angeles-St. Louis winner at San Francisco (TBS)

Milwaukee vs. Atlanta

Friday, Oct. 8 Atlanta (Morton 14-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-5) (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 9 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

Monday, Oct. 11 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Tuesday, Oct. 12 Milwaukee at Atlanta (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 14 Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Friday, Oct. 15 (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 16 (Fox or FS1)

Monday, Oct. 18 (Fox)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20 (Fox)

x-Friday, Oct. 22 (Fox)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16 (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 17 (TBS)

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (TBS)

Wednesday, Oct. 20 (TBS)

x-Thursday, Oct. 21 (TBS)

x-Saturday, Oct. 23 (TBS)

x-Sunday, Oct. 24 (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

(Best-of-7)

Tuesday, Oct. 26: at better record (Fox)

Wednesday, Oct. 27: at better record (Fox)

Friday, Oct. 29: at worse record (Fox)

Saturday, Oct. 30: at worse record (Fox)

x-Sunday, Oct. 31: at worse record (Fox)

x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: at better record (Fox)

x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: at better record (Fox)

