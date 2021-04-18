MLB page
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating allegations of sexual harassment from members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol.
SOMERS POINT — A flip-flop wearing white male suspect robbed the Republic Bank on New and Bethel roads Thursday afternoon, then escaped on foo…
Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who made a name for herself as one of the stars of the 2009 MTV reality series “Jersey Shore,” is bringing her cl…
SOMERS POINT — Information from the public helped police arrest a suspect Tuesday in a robbery at Republic Bank, police said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 77-year-old woman was found dead by officers Tuesday when they responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police s…
CAMDEN — Police arrested three Camden residents and one Gloucester Township man and seized $350,000 worth of evidence including fentanyl, hero…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Lidl, a German-based grocery store, opened Wednesday on Fire Road with a steady flow of customers ready to shop.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a missing boy who walked away from home.
ATLANTIC CITY — A carjacking suspect led police Saturday on a chase through several Atlantic County cities before being arrested, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Talks are underway about how to craft legislation to continue the state takeover of the city for another four to five years.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE