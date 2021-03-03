Mississippi close to putting limits on transgender athletes

The Mississippi House voted Wednesday to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in the state’s schools and universities. The bill heads to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves in the next several days, and he is expected to sign it into law.
Mississippi is one of more than 20 states with lawmakers proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors this year. Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20 — the day he took office — that bans discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere.
“Girls deserve to compete on a level playing field,” Republican Rep. Becky Currie read from a text as she explained the bill to the Mississippi House. “Allowing males to compete in girls’ sports destroys fair competition and women’s athletic opportunities.”
The Senate Education and Youth Committee voted 5-3 on Wednesday to pass Senate Bill 266, a measure pushed by conservative groups that would ban people born as males from competing for public schools or for private schools that play against public schools.
The measure moves to the Senate for more debate.
“It only applies to women’s sports. It goes by your biological sex at birth. A transgender could not participate in a women’s sport,” said Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican sponsoring the bill.
Tennis
Medvedev, Zverev eliminated in 1st round in Rotterdam: Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev’s 12 aces weren’t enough as the Australian Open runner-up lost 7-6 (4), 6-4 to Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
It wasn’t the day’s only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.
Medvedev had 25 unforced errors against Lajovic’s 12, along with eight double-faults, and he broke his racket in frustration. It was the third-ranked Russian first match since his straight-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.
The 30-year-old Serbian player faces Borna Coric of Croatia in the second round. Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul.
