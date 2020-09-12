100 years of Miss America

When is the 100th anniversary of Miss America? It's a little bit unclear.

Margaret Gorman was crowned the first Miss America in 1921, but the organization has recognized winners in different ways over the years. Up until 1950, the winner of the pageant was the winner in the year she was crowned. But beginning with Yolande Betbeze in 1950, the organization decided to call the winner Miss America for the following year. The 2020 winner was going to be crowned Miss America 2021, which led some people to believe the 100th anniversary celebration would begin this year. It's unclear whether next year's winner will be Miss America 2021 or Miss America 2022.

There have only been 93 pageant winners. No national pageants were held from 1928 to 1932 or 1934. There also was not a competition in 2005 as it moved from September 2004 to January 2006. Mary Catherine Campbell won twice in 1922 and 1923, and there were two titleholders in 1984 as Suzette Charles replaced Vanessa Williams, who had the title taken away from her due to a scandal involving nude photos in Penthouse magazine that were taken before Williams was a competitor.