ATLANTIC CITY — Although the Miss America Competition left its birthplace for the second time in 2019, there are still a few places in town where you can get your Miss America fix.
The Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel. Before you enter the hotel, check out the life-size bronze statue of longtime Miss America pageant host Bert Parks — famous for singing “There She Is.” Once you enter the hotel, in lobby features a display of Miss America gowns includes the first (Margaret Gorman), some notables (Lee Meriwether and Phyllis George) and the latest, Camille Schrier. Schrier was crowned last December at Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut. Her display includes a pair of lucky shoes she says she never lost a pageant while wearing. Each year, the display is updated with the gown of the latest winner.
Tanger Outlets the Walk. Along each side of Michigan Avenue are the remnants of the Miss America Rose Walk, established by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in 1997. Once the outlets were built, the 70 bronze plaques were incorporated into the sidewalks on each side of Michigan Avenue. Each plaque features a quote from or about each Miss America winner since the pageant’s inception in 1921. The plaques end with Miss America 1999 Nicole Johnson. Now, there’s only a dilapidated sign outside the Tun Tavern restaurant pointing toward the walk.
The Boardwalk in front of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall is home to a 6,000-pound, 7½-foot-tall bronze statue of a reigning Miss America crowning her successor. It’s not unusual to see tourists stop along the Boardwalk and pose underneath the suspended crown, and pretend they are the next Miss America.
Inside Boardwalk Hall there’s plenty of Miss A memorabilia at the Atlantic City Experience in the lobby. You can check out Miss Maine’s lobster dress from the parade and a replica of Miss America’s crown, plus several photos from the competition over the years. The exhibit, which is a joint program between the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority and the Atlantic City Free Public Library, is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.