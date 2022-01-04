Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan reach Miss America Pageant after six year long journey

Although South Jersey local and current reigning Miss New Jersey, Alyssa Sullivan, 26, "sashayed away" from this year's Miss America Competition without the title, she did walk away with important life lessons, which came from her six year journey to the crown.

The Cape May Court House local persevered through a global pandemic to finally seize the title of Miss New Jersey last June.

The Miss New Jersey competition was held last June at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City.

"It was definitely a long journey, but very much worth the wait," said Sullivan, who has competed in pageant competition programs for more than 10 years. "If you don't have to work hard for it, it's not worth it."

This was the second year the Miss America Competition was held at their new home in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the Mohegan Sun. Since 1921, the Miss America competition had traditionally been held in Atlantic City, with a brief hiatus in Las Vegas from 2006 to 2013.

Sullivan said it doesn't matter where the Miss America Organization holds their competition, it's the spirit of the competition that is most important.