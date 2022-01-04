Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan reach Miss America Pageant after six year long journey

Although South Jersey local and current reigning Miss New Jersey, Alyssa Sullivan, 26, "sashayed away" from this year's Miss America Competition without the title, she did walk away with important life lessons, which came from her six year journey to the crown.
The Cape May Court House local persevered through a global pandemic to finally seize the title of Miss New Jersey last June.
The Miss New Jersey competition was held last June at Resorts Casino in Atlantic City.
"It was definitely a long journey, but very much worth the wait," said Sullivan, who has competed in pageant competition programs for more than 10 years. "If you don't have to work hard for it, it's not worth it."
This was the second year the Miss America Competition was held at their new home in Uncasville, Connecticut, at the Mohegan Sun. Since 1921, the Miss America competition had traditionally been held in Atlantic City, with a brief hiatus in Las Vegas from 2006 to 2013.
Sullivan said it doesn't matter where the Miss America Organization holds their competition, it's the spirit of the competition that is most important.
"Our new home in Connecticut is beautiful. We will always have the fact that we're the birthplace of Miss America," said Sullivan. "The world is changing and as much as we love New Jersey - I love New Jersey - Miss America will be Miss America no matter where you are."
She won the second runner-up award in the Jean Bartel Social Impact Initiative Scholarship for her social impact initiative platform, Peer Challenge Commit2Character.
Unfortunately, once a contestant wins a state title and competes in the Miss America Competition, their time competing in the organization ends permanently since contestants can't compete more than once.
"It's bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter," said Sullivan.
Unlike other competitors that entered the pageant scene like a real-life episode of "Toddlers and Tiara," Sullivan said she didn't discover her love for pageantry until she was 15 years old.
However, she said she always admired pageantry from afar, even at an early age.
"I vividly remember watching the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City and turning to my mom saying, 'Wow, I want to do that!'," Sullivan said.
Sullivan had always had a passion for singing and dancing, and participated in the Middle Township Middle School's musical theater.
It wasn't until her middle school musical theater director pointed out an upcoming pageant that Sullivan finally decided to compete.
At the age of 19, Sullivan competed in her first competition as Miss South Shore. She won her talent preliminary and made it into the top 10.
In 2016, she was Miss Atlantic Shore and made it into the top 10. However, in 2017, she was Miss Camden County and did not make it into the top 10.
Unfazed, Sullivan entered the competition again in 2018, as Miss Cape Shore and made it into top 10. In 2019, she was Miss Atlantic Shores, won the on-stage interview and finished as the first runner-up.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no Miss New Jersey or Miss America competitions.
So, Sullivan patiently waited for this year's Miss New Jersey competition, where she finally snatched the crown.
"At times it felt much easier to just give up," said Sullivan. "I felt so much purpose in my heart that I knew I would regret it if I didn't keep doing it."
Sullivan also won preliminary awards in Miss New Jersey for her Social Impact Initiative, Peer Challenge Commit 2Character, and for singing the song “Gimme Gimme” from the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” as her talent.
Throughout her competition career, Sullivan focused on her professional life to keep herself going.
The scholarship awards the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation provides competitors was also a major factor that kept Sullivan going. She has been awarded at least $45,000 in scholarships from the Miss New Jersey program awards.
"I may become Miss New Jersey, I may not. So I just started focusing on my internships," said Sullivan. "Miss New Jersey is a real person. She has a job."
Accordingly, Sullivan's love for singing, dancing and all things musical theatre, invoked her to study musical theater at Rider University.
After competing in multiple pageants, Sullivan said she realized her interest was in broadcasting.
She started interning at several different news outlets, including 6ABC, Fox & Friends and Fox29.
By 2020, Sullivan graduated Suma Cum Laude from Rowan University with a degree in journalism and the 2020 Jack Gillespie Award for Excellence in Journalism. Shortly after, she was hired at PHL17, where she continues to work as a production coordinator.
While maintaining her dream job as Miss New Jersey, Sullivan said she will continue to pursue her other dream job as a broadcast journalist.
Besides maintaining a heavy workload, Sullivan's job as Miss New Jersey entails major public speaking roles, public appearances and humanitarianism.
"People get to see two hours of what I do 365 days a year," said Sullivan, after giving a brief explanation of what the job of being Miss New Jersey entails. "There's so much work to be done."
She is an advocate for her social impact initiative, Peer Challenge: Commit2Change, which focuses on character education, talking about risk-taking behaviors, mental health and other issues.
"No one is immune to mistakes, whether you're a professional athlete, or Miss New Jersey," said Sullivan.
Some of the other types of community activism Miss New Jersey partakes in include local events, like annually singing the national anthem at South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball games and attending National Night Out in Middle Township.
"Beginning when I first met her at Field of Dreams when she was running for either Miss New Jersey or Miss New Jersey’s outstanding teen about six years ago," said Jacob Hackett, a worker for Field of Dreams. "Miss New Jersey has been an active supporter of Field of Dreams for many years."
Although she didn't win the crown, Sullivan is grateful for the opportunity of competing for the title of Miss America.
"For me, just getting to go there and getting to compete as Miss New Jersey was incredible," said Sullivan.
That won't make her stop her philanthropy or continuing the duties of a Miss New Jersey winner.
Sullivan says she plans to delve deeper into her journalism career, continue being a humanitarian, and even volunteer with the Miss New Jersey Educational Foundation and the Miss America Organization.
She said the best memories of her time with the Miss New Jersey organization came from the lessons she's learned and the person she's watched herself become.
Sullivan wants to watch how the organization "grows" and is "shaped" by coming back to volunteer for the Miss New Jersey competition programs and the Miss New Jersey Organization.
"Embrace the journey, that's what teaches you the most about yourself," said Sullivan.
