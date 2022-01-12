Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan looks back on six-year journey to Miss America stage

At 19, Sullivan competed in the local pageant Miss South Shore. She won her talent preliminary and made it into the top 10.

In 2016, she was Miss Atlantic Shores and made it into the top 10 for Miss New Jersey. In 2017, she was Miss Camden County and did not make it into the top 10 for Miss New Jersey.

Unfazed, Sullivan entered the competition again in 2018 as Miss Cape Shore and made it into top 10. In 2019, she was Miss Atlantic Shores again, won the on-stage interview and finished as the first runner-up to Miss New Jersey.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no Miss New Jersey or Miss America competitions in 2020.

So Sullivan patiently waited for last year's Miss New Jersey competition, where she finally snatched the crown.

"At times it felt much easier to just give up," said Sullivan. "I felt so much purpose in my heart that I knew I would regret it if I didn't keep doing it."

At the state competition, Sullivan won preliminary awards both for her social impact initiative and for singing “Gimme Gimme” from the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” as her talent.