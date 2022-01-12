Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan looks back on six-year journey to Miss America stage

Although Miss New Jersey Alyssa Sullivan, 26, "sashayed away" from this year's Miss America Competition without the title, she did walk away with important life lessons learned during her six-year journey to the crown.
The Cape May Court House native persevered through a global pandemic to finally seize the title of Miss New Jersey last June during the competition held at Resorts Casino Hotel.
"It was definitely a long journey, but very much worth the wait," said Sullivan. "If you don't have to work hard for it, it's not worth it."
This was the second year the Miss America Competition was held at its new home at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. Since 1921, the competition had traditionally been held in Atlantic City, with a hiatus in Las Vegas from 2006 to 2013.
"Our new home in Connecticut is beautiful. We will always have the fact that we're the birthplace of Miss America," Sullivan said of the event's Atlantic City roots. "The world is changing, and as much as we love New Jersey — I love New Jersey — Miss America will be Miss America no matter where you are."
She won the second runner-up award in the Jean Bartel Social Impact Initiative Scholarship for her platform, Peer Challenge Commit2Character.
Marie Pratt, director of Peer Challenge, said Sullivan "was the perfect match" for the program, which seeks to help students avoid the negative consequences of high-risk behaviors while pursuing their goals.
"No one is immune to mistakes, whether you're a professional athlete or Miss New Jersey," Sullivan said.
Once a contestant wins a state title and competes in the Miss America Competition, her time competing in the organization ends permanently, since contestants can't compete more than once.
"It's bittersweet, but I'm looking forward to the next chapter," Sullivan said.
Unlike other competitors who entered the pageant scene as if they came from a real-life episode of "Toddlers and Tiaras," Sullivan said she didn't discover her love for pageantry until she was 15. But she had always admired pageantry from afar, even at an early age.
"I vividly remember watching the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City and turning to my mom saying, 'Wow, I want to do that!'" Sullivan said.
Sullivan had always had a passion for singing and dancing, and participated in Middle Township Middle School's musical theater.
It wasn't until her middle school theater director pointed out an upcoming pageant that Sullivan decided to compete.
At 19, Sullivan competed in the local pageant Miss South Shore. She won her talent preliminary and made it into the top 10.
In 2016, she was Miss Atlantic Shores and made it into the top 10 for Miss New Jersey. In 2017, she was Miss Camden County and did not make it into the top 10 for Miss New Jersey.
Unfazed, Sullivan entered the competition again in 2018 as Miss Cape Shore and made it into top 10. In 2019, she was Miss Atlantic Shores again, won the on-stage interview and finished as the first runner-up to Miss New Jersey.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no Miss New Jersey or Miss America competitions in 2020.
So Sullivan patiently waited for last year's Miss New Jersey competition, where she finally snatched the crown.
"At times it felt much easier to just give up," said Sullivan. "I felt so much purpose in my heart that I knew I would regret it if I didn't keep doing it."
At the state competition, Sullivan won preliminary awards both for her social impact initiative and for singing “Gimme Gimme” from the musical “Thoroughly Modern Millie” as her talent.
The scholarship awards the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation provides also kept Sullivan going. She has been awarded at least $45,000 in scholarships from the Miss New Jersey program.
"I may become Miss New Jersey, I may not. So I just started focusing on my internships," said Sullivan. "Miss New Jersey is a real person. She has a job."
Accordingly, Sullivan's love for singing, dancing and all things musical theater inspired her to study musical theater at Rider University in Mercer County.
But after competing in multiple pageants, Sullivan said she realized her interest was more in broadcasting than musical theater.
She started interning at several news outlets, including Fox News Channel and ABC affiliate WPVI-TV 6 and Fox affiliate WTXF-TV 29, both in Phildadelphia.
By 2020, Sullivan had transferred to Rowan University, where she graduated with a degree in journalism and the 2020 Jack Gillespie Award for Excellence in Journalism. Shortly after, she was hired at WPHL-TV 17 in Philadelphia, where she works as a production coordinator.
While maintaining her dream job as Miss New Jersey, Sullivan said she will continue to pursue her other dream job as a broadcast journalist.
Her duties as Miss New Jersey include public appearances and humanitarianism.
Some of the other types of community activism Miss New Jersey partakes in include singing the national anthem at South Jersey Field of Dreams baseball games and attending the National Night Out community policing event in Middle Township.
"Beginning when I first met her at Field of Dreams when she was running for either Miss New Jersey or Miss New Jersey’s outstanding teen about six years ago," said Jacob Hackett, a worker for Field of Dreams, "Miss New Jersey has been an active supporter of Field of Dreams for many years."
Although she didn't win the crown, Sullivan is grateful for the opportunity to compete for Miss America.
"For me, just getting to go there and getting to compete as Miss New Jersey was incredible," Sullivan said.
She said the best memories of her time with the Miss New Jersey organization came from the lessons she's learned and the person she's watched herself become.
Sullivan wants to watch how the organization grows by coming back to volunteer for Miss New Jersey once her reign is over.
"Embrace the journey, that's what teaches you the most about yourself," Sullivan said.
