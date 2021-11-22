Miss America will be shown exclusively on streaming service for first time

According to a release from MAO, viewers can sign up for free at peacocktv.com to watch the competition or view it on the Peacock TV app on your smart TV, mobile device or tablet.

“Mohegan Sun can’t wait for mid-December to arrive when once again our beautiful resort and casino will host so many incredible and impactful women vying to be Miss America 2022," said Jeff Hamilton, president and general manager of Mohegan Sun in a statement. "We’re really looking forward to working with our friends with the Miss America Organization and Peacock for a great week of events.”

Peacock will not broadcast the preliminary competitions. MAO announced Monday that the two nights of preliminaries on Dec. 12 and 13 will be streamed on WatchMissAmerica.com, starting at 7 p.m.

Amy Argetsinger, who wrote a book released this year titled "There She Was: The Secret History of Miss America," believes the competition has been headed this way for a long time.

"You're going to hear a lot of talk about how streaming means a new future for Miss America, what with the habits of a younger generation and cord-cutters," she said. "But the truth is, if Miss America were in a growth mode, it would be on a network broadcast and on streaming."