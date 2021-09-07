Miss America contestants show their shoes in Connecticut

This year's parade kicks off the celebration leading up to the Sept. 8 anniversary of Miss America, CEO Krebs said. A gala with music, dancing and entertainment will be held at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday.

Colleen Ward Zawadski, former Miss Connecticut and Raghavan's "parade chaperone," said the parade was her favorite event when she competed in 2015.

"It's just fun for the girls to relax a little bit, get their headspace out of competition and just celebrate where they come from and what state they represent," she said.

Zawadski said her role as a "former" is to help the current contestants through the process.

"They come in, they're not really sure what to do, what to say. So myself and all the other formers are just here to really support the girls in whatever aspect they need," she said.

Raghavan said the two have had a close bond ever since they reigned as the state's Outstanding Teen and Miss Connecticut the same year.

Raghavan paraded through Mystic in a bright blue 1966 Pontiac GTO driven by James Cambria of Norwich. He bought the car at the Barrett-Jackson auction at Mohegan Sun five years ago and said his father convinced him to sign on as a parade chauffeur.