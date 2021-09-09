Miss America 2021 competition finally announces date in December

This year's Miss America Competition finally has a date.
The Miss America Organization announced Wednesday that the 100th anniversary competition will be held Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
It's the second time the competition will be at the casino. It was held there in 2019 when Camille Schrier was crowned. There wasn't a competition in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The competition left its longtime home in Atlantic City after the 2018 event.
The news release did not mention anything about a television or broadcast partner.
“We’re thrilled to be back at our glamorous new home at Mohegan Sun”, Miss America CEO Shantel Krebs said in a statement. “As Miss America begins her second century of empowering women through scholarships and opportunities, we’re looking forward to showcasing that this program is more important and relevant than it ever has been.”
The 51 contestants (all 50 states and the District of Columbia) will begin competition week Dec. 12 with the first evening of preliminaries, followed by round two Dec. 13.
“Besides the competitive events, there are lots of events being planned to honor Miss America’s tremendous impact of preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women," Krebs said. “Miss America has broken barriers and truly made a difference in our hometowns, states and our nation.”
The week will continue with anniversary events Dec. 14 and 15, which will then lead into the final night of competition Dec. 16. Events and tickets will be announced at a later date.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
The 100th anniversary of Miss America was celebrated this week in dueling events Monday through Wednesday. The Miss America Organization held a Show Us Your Shoes parade Monday, followed by a gala at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Miss America Foundation, the fundraising arm of the organization, held a three-day event in Atlantic City that included a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and helping with a Habitat for Humanity project in Hamilton Township.
PHOTOS of former Miss Americas touring Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
