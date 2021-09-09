 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miss America 2021 competition finally announces date in December
0 comments
top story

Miss America 2021 competition finally announces date in December

{{featured_button_text}}
Miss America Competition 2020

Miss Virginia Camile Schrier with Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin after Schrier was named the talent winner on night two of the prelims.

 B. Vartan Boyajian, Miss America Organization

Former Miss Americas on Wednesday visited their old stomping grounds at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, where the Miss America Competition was held for decades. There, they shared stories and took a tour of the building’s historic organs. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

This year's Miss America Competition finally has a date.

The Miss America Organization announced Wednesday that the 100th anniversary competition will be held Dec. 16 at the Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It's the second time the competition will be at the casino. It was held there in 2019 when Camille Schrier was crowned. There wasn't a competition in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The competition left its longtime home in Atlantic City after the 2018 event.

The news release did not mention anything about a television or broadcast partner.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We’re thrilled to be back at our glamorous new home at Mohegan Sun”, Miss America CEO Shantel Krebs said in a statement. “As Miss America begins her second century of empowering women through scholarships and opportunities, we’re looking forward to showcasing that this program is more important and relevant than it ever has been.”

The 51 contestants (all 50 states and the District of Columbia) will begin competition week Dec. 12 with the first evening of preliminaries, followed by round two Dec. 13. 

Relive 100 Years of Miss America: A century of history

“Besides the competitive events, there are lots of events being planned to honor Miss America’s tremendous impact of preparing great women for the world and preparing the world for great women," Krebs said. “Miss America has broken barriers and truly made a difference in our hometowns, states and our nation.”

The week will continue with anniversary events Dec. 14 and 15, which will then lead into the final night of competition Dec. 16. Events and tickets will be announced at a later date.

The 100th anniversary of Miss America was celebrated this week in dueling events Monday through Wednesday. The Miss America Organization held a Show Us Your Shoes parade Monday, followed by a gala at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Miss America Foundation, the fundraising arm of the organization, held a three-day event in Atlantic City that included a tour of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and helping with a Habitat for Humanity project in Hamilton Township.

Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179

mmelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News