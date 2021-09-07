Habitat for Humanity teams with Miss America volunteers to help local family in need

Volunteerism has been the focus of a celebration this week in Atlantic City for people with ties to the Miss America Pageant.

So for Miss Colorado 1991 Colleen Walker, what better way to spend some time Tuesday than volunteering to help others?

Walker, who is a trustee with the Miss America Foundation, and several other former Miss America winners and volunteers joined with Habitat for Humanity to contribute some sweat equity to the home of the Polanco family in Mays Landing.

“It’s an honor to get together on the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant,” said Walker, who traveled from her home in Evergreen, Colorado, for the anniversary celebration. “This is a tribute week to volunteers, for without volunteers, projects like this would not happen. Volunteerism for the contestants in the pageant becomes a trait that stays with them their entire lives.”

Val Clemens, who currently resides in Uniondale, Pennsylvania, is a former Miss Maine who serves as an active member in the Miss America Former Titleholders Association and is a coordinator for Habitat for Humanity.