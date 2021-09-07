Habitat for Humanity teams with Miss America volunteers to help local family in need

Members of the National Miss America Hostess committee — Marie Nichols, far left, and Carol Bennis, far right — join, from left, Miss America 1963 Jacqueline Mayer, Miss America 1965 Vonda Kay Van Dyke and Miss America 1948 BeBe Shopp at a Habitat for Humanity project in Mays Landing on Tuesday.
Val Clemens, left, of the Miss America Titleholders Association, with the Polanco family in their new home. From left, Emmanuel, 9, Raul, Alexia, 5, Ismary, 8, and Maribel.
Annie Fox, the chief development officer for Habitat for Humanity, goes over the kitchen in the home with Raul and Maribel Polanco.
The Polancos' new home in Mays Landing, which was built in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity.
Miss America 1948 BeBe Shopp plants some pansies in the front yard of the Polanco's new home in Mays Landing.
Gene Hill, a former executive director of the Miss Idaho Scholarship Pageant, volunteers to tend to a garden in the front yard.
Chuck Newman Construction Manager of Habitat for Humanity put the finishing touch on Raul and Maribel Polanco home Tuesday Sept 7, 2021. Currently, the family resides in a two-bedroom apartment with narrow hallways and stairs that make it difficult for Raul to get around with his physical disabilities. With the help of Habitat, they will soon own a home in Mays Landing, equidistant from Raul and Maribel's jobs and on a quiet residential street. The home is built with Raul's accessibility needs in mind with features like being one level with minimal steps and has a walk in shower. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
By CHARLIE PRITCHARD
For The Press
Volunteerism has been the focus of a celebration this week in Atlantic City for people with ties to the Miss America Pageant.
So for Miss Colorado 1991 Colleen Walker, what better way to spend some time Tuesday than volunteering to help others?
Walker, who is a trustee with the Miss America Foundation, and several other former Miss America winners and volunteers joined with Habitat for Humanity to contribute some sweat equity to the home of the Polanco family in Mays Landing.
“It’s an honor to get together on the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant,” said Walker, who traveled from her home in Evergreen, Colorado, for the anniversary celebration. “This is a tribute week to volunteers, for without volunteers, projects like this would not happen. Volunteerism for the contestants in the pageant becomes a trait that stays with them their entire lives.”
Val Clemens, who currently resides in Uniondale, Pennsylvania, is a former Miss Maine who serves as an active member in the Miss America Former Titleholders Association and is a coordinator for Habitat for Humanity.
“During the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant we wanted to do something to help the community,” she said. “We dedicate this day to the 2020-21 contestants in honor of the volunteer services they provide every day.”