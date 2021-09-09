Celebrate 100 years of Miss America by checking out these books

For a lot of people, the Miss America Pageant has become a guilty pleasure of sorts over its 100-year history, even as it’s been in the news more for recent turmoil than for who wins it. The 100th anniversary and the upheaval have led to a series of books about the history and the future of the pageant, including one put together by The Press that highlights our extensive collection of historic photos.

Here’s a look at five recent books about Miss America. All available through Amazon, except for The Press’ book, which you can buy at pediment.com.

‘There She Was:

The Secret History

of Miss America’By Amy Argetsinger

Atria/One Signal Publishers, 384 pages, $23.49 (hardcover)

Washington Post reporter and Style editor Argetsinger spent three years working on a book that focuses more on the last 50 years of the pageant. She said she’s always thought the pageant was “a great spectator sport” and became especially interested in writing a book when she covered the scandal in the pageant’s leadership that led to former Miss A Gretchen Carlson becoming the CEO.