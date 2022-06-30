Miss Night in Venice contestants announced

Miss Night in Venice contestants recently met with committee members Pat Gillian, Chair, Sue Doll, Maryann Jones, Cathy Finnegan, Nancy Ely, Sharon Capizzi and Kathy Lavin at the Ocean City Community Center.

Nine contestants, Gracie Anderson, Nora Bridgeford, Keely Calloway, Maura Dougherty, Andi Helphenstine, Charis Holmes, Julia Keich, Riley Richard and Ava Tarone, received their Miss NIV T-shirts and Johnson's Popcorn containers for collecting donations in local businesses and from family and friends.

This year the charities that will benefit from the proceeds collected by the contestants are: Ocean City After Prom, Shore Medical Center, Ocean City High School Extension Program, American Legion Morvay-Miley Post 524, Family Promise, Caring for Kids, The Hero Campaign, Ocean City Historical Museum, Sunsine Foundation, Ocean City Tabernacle and the City of Ocean City.

The aspirant with the highest amount of donations will be crowned Miss NIV on the stage at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18. Prior to the crowning, contestants will parade in convertibles on the Boardwalk from 5th Street to 14th Street starting at 6:15 p.m. The Queen along with all contestants will reign over the city's Night in Venice boat parade on Saturday, July 23.